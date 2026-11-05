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Offshore Energy
Vessels & Vehicles

1 minute ago

PLSV owned by DOF and TechnipFMC to work longer for Petrobras

NS

Nadja Skopljak

Managing Editor

1 minutes read
Skandi Olinda
Skandi Olinda. Source: DOF

A pipe-laying support vessel (PLSV) owned by a joint venture between DOF Group and TechnipFMC has secured a new long-term contract extension with Brazil's oil & gas firm Petrobras.

The long-term contract for Skandi Olinda was previously scheduled to terminate in April 2027, and has now been extended through January 2028, covering 304 additional work days.

The PLSV joins Skandi Buzios and Skandi Recife, which had their contracts extended in July.

Built in 2019, Skandi Olinda is 140 meters long and can accommodate 120 people. The vessel is owned by a joint venture between DOF (50%) and TechnipFMC (50%).

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