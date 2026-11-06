Fugro nets multi-year offshore wind contract in Germany

Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has awarded Fugro a multi-year framework agreement to carry out geotechnical site investigations in the North Sea, with fieldwork scheduled to start in March 2027.

The agreement covers geotechnical data acquisition using specialist drilling and seabed cone penetration testing (CPT) vessels, as well as laboratory testing of the collected samples. As the contracting authority, BSH can commission services under the framework from the date of its award.

Fugro will conduct the laboratory work at facilities in Germany, Belgium and the UK, with the program delivered through its marine operations in the Netherlands and Germany. Preparations for the program are already underway, the company said.

The investigations will provide information on seabed and subsurface conditions to support project planning and reduce development risks. The data and laboratory results will be used by future offshore wind developers during the tendering and development stages.

The Dutch survey specialist previously carried out a similar multi-year geotechnical investigation program for BSH after securing a contract in 2021. The work also covered offshore wind development areas in the German North Sea and included data acquisition from geotechnical drilling and seabed testing vessels, followed by laboratory testing and reporting.