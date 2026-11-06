New partnership looking to bring wave energy into AI data centers

Eco Wave Power's wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary has entered into a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with quantum cybersecurity and space IoT company WISeQey Corp., together with its subsidiaries SEALSQ and SEALCOIN AG, to evaluate connecting renewable energy producers with AI data centers, industrial facilities, energy aggregators and utilities.

The collaboration combines wave energy production, secure digital identities and automated transactions, with potential applications for AI data centers and industrial energy buyers.

According to Eco Wave Power, the collaboration combines its renewable energy technology, SEALSQ’s secure semiconductors, WISeQey’s digital identity expertise and SEALCOIN’s machine communication and transaction infrastructure to explore how renewable energy assets can securely interact with digital services and potential energy buyers.

Using Eco Wave Power’s wave energy installation in Jaffa Port in Israel, the companies have demonstrated connecting physical energy production to an authenticated digital representation, allowing the origin and integrity of production data to be verified, as well as the usage of trusted production data to initiate a secure, authorized and auditable transaction between known counterparties under predefined commercial conditions.

The demonstration is said to connect physical energy production with digital identity, secure communications and automated transactions, establishing a foundation for future machine-to-machine commercial interactions.

Jonathan Llamas, Chief Product & Strategy Officer of SEALCOIN, said: “Until now, machines have primarily been designed to exchange information. We are taking this a step further by enabling them to turn trusted physical-world data into autonomous economic actions. With Eco Wave Power, we have demonstrated how authenticated energy production can feed a digital twin and trigger a secure, auditable transaction between authorized parties.”

Under the MoU, the parties plan to further develop and evaluate these capabilities for potential commercial applications, particularly connecting renewable energy producers with AI data centers, industrial facilities, energy aggregators and utilities.

Eco Wave Power further announced that it had initiated discussions with data center developers and infrastructure partners to explore potential future electricity supply opportunities.

The companies also intend to explore future integration of SEALSQ’s QS7001 post-quantum secure element and quantum-resistant cryptographic technologies, supporting the long-term security requirements of critical infrastructure.

“Building the energy infrastructure for AI requires both new sources of electricity and trusted systems capable of connecting those sources with customers. Our ambition is to bring wave energy into that ecosystem," said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

"Together with SEALCOIN, SEALSQ and WISeQey, we have demonstrated how physical wave energy production can become trusted digital information and initiate a secure, auditable transaction. We believe this creates an important foundation for a future in which wave energy producers can securely connect with AI data centers and other energy buyers, transact under agreed commercial terms and ultimately participate directly in the digital energy economy.”

To remind, Eco Wave Power, together with partner Germany-based AI engineering, recently completed the first phase of the AI-powered digital twin development program for its wave energy technology, which saw the creation of a physics-based digital model of how ocean waves interact with the company's proprietary floaters.