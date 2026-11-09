DOF's 2017-built AHTS vessel lands contract extension through Q3 2028

DOF Group has secured a contract extension for its 2017-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel that will keep the vessel busy until the third quarter of 2028.

The contract extension has been awarded for the AHTS Skandi Mariner, prolonging the assignment until Q3 2028 from the previously set Q2 2027.

According to DOF, the value of the extension period is significant, which the company defines as having a value of between $15 million and $25 million.

Designed by Salt Ship Design 200, Skandi Mariner was built in 2017 and is 95 meters long. It can accommodate 52 people.