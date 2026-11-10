Flexible room solutions for rent and sale for offshore and nearshore use — fast, safe, plug-and-play: Presenting ELA Container Offshore GmbH

Space is limited on offshore projects, schedules are tight, and requirements for safety, comfort, and functionality are high. That's why ELA Offshore focuses not only on individual containers but also on the entire spatial infrastructure of a project.

The container modules can be configured for a wide range of applications and equipped with an extensive selection of furniture, technical equipment, and accessories. Standard features include split air conditioning units, power and network outlets, lighting, speakers, fire extinguishers, battery-operated smoke detectors, and B15-rated magnetic walls.

The containers can be connected horizontally, expanded, and stacked up to four high. This makes it possible to create customized facilities for smaller teams or large crews, even on limited deck space. The containers are available for both rent and sale.

Discover all ELA Offshore room solutions