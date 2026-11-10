Flexible room solutions for rent and sale for offshore and nearshore use — fast, safe, plug-and-play: Presenting ELA Container Offshore GmbH

The global expansion of offshore wind energy continues unabated. New wind farms are being built at ever greater distances from the coast and under increasingly demanding conditions. As these projects grow, so do the technical and logistical challenges, as well as the requirements for living and working at sea. Crews need safe accommodations, productive workspaces, and facilities for catering, hygiene, exercise, and recreation.
ELA Container Offshore GmbH has been offering tailor-made room solutions based on standardized container designs since 2014. As part of the family-run ELA Group, the company combines decades of experience in container construction with specialized offshore expertise. The result is mobile, fully equipped, and certified modules that can be flexibly adapted to different projects.
Whether on converter platforms, jack-up barges, supply vessels, oil and gas platforms, cable-laying vessels, barges, or pontoons: ELA Offshore creates functional rooms for living, sleeping, and working – from individual containers to turnkey, multi-floor facilities.
Tailor-made room solutions for everyday life at sea
Space is limited on offshore projects, schedules are tight, and requirements for safety, comfort, and functionality are high. That's why ELA Offshore focuses not only on individual containers but also on the entire spatial infrastructure of a project.
The container modules can be configured for a wide range of applications and equipped with an extensive selection of furniture, technical equipment, and accessories. Standard features include split air conditioning units, power and network outlets, lighting, speakers, fire extinguishers, battery-operated smoke detectors, and B15-rated magnetic walls.
The containers can be connected horizontally, expanded, and stacked up to four high. This makes it possible to create customized facilities for smaller teams or large crews, even on limited deck space. The containers are available for both rent and sale.
Living Quarters: comfortable living and sleeping
Extended assignments at sea require comfortable places to rest and recharge. ELA Offshore's Living Quarters provide comfortable sleeping accommodations and a pleasant indoor climate – even under demanding conditions.
The accommodation modules are equipped with beds, wardrobes, seating, desks, and integrated sanitary facilities. The functional yet welcoming interiors create ideal conditions for rest and recovery between shifts.
By combining multiple modules, both compact accommodations and larger residential facilities can be created.
Office and meeting rooms: productive workspaces
Even at sea, projects need to be planned, coordinated, and documented. ELA Offshore's office containers provide professional workspaces directly on site. They are equipped with desks, office chairs, cabinets, as well as power and network connections.
Meeting rooms provide a quiet environment for meetings, safety briefings, training sessions, and operational planning. This creates efficient working environments specifically tailored to the requirements on board vessels and platforms.
Sanitary and locker rooms: hygiene and organization on board
Clean and hygienic sanitary facilities are an essential part of any offshore accommodation. The robust, weather-resistant sanitary containers are available in various configurations, optionally equipped with a wastewater tank to ensure proper wastewater collection. They can be used as standalone modules or integrated directly into larger accommodation facilities.
Locker room containers provide practical and secure storage for workwear, personal belongings, and equipment. Lockers, benches, and coat racks help ensure organized routines before and after shifts. The clear separation of work, living, and hygiene areas increases comfort and contributes to safe operations on board.
Galley, gym, and drying rooms
Reliable catering facilities are essential for extended assignments at sea. The fully equipped galley containers feature modern kitchen equipment, spacious work surfaces, and ample storage space. They provide ideal conditions for catering to both small teams and larger crews. Combined with dining or recreation rooms, they create functional spaces for food preparation, serving, and shared meals.
Exercise and recreation also play an important role at sea. Gym containers provide space for a variety of fitness equipment, allowing crew members to stay active directly on board. Recreation and leisure rooms also offer places to relax away from sleeping and working areas.
Specialized drying containers are available for wet workwear and equipment. They enable fast and efficient drying in all weather conditions, ensuring that clothing, boots, gloves, and other equipment are ready for use again as quickly as possible.
Plug-and-play: quick to assemble, ready for immediate use
Time is money – especially in the offshore sector. That's why ELA Offshore relies on a sophisticated plug-and-play design. Each module has an ELA connection box that bundles central interfaces.
The containers are mounted on deck using corner fittings or dovetails, stacked with twist locks, and connected horizontally with bolts. Clear markings and a technical manual facilitate installation. On request, ELA Offshore can also provide an installation team to install the modules on a turnkey basis.
A partner for the entire project duration
ELA Offshore sees itself as a project partner offering a full range of services:
- Consulting and planning, including 3D CAD models
- Logistics and transport – including internationally
- Assembly and commissioning by trained technicians
- After-sales services and maintenance
Whether as a temporary rental solution during the construction and installation phase or as accommodation on converter platforms, ELA Offshore provides operators with a reliable system that saves time, ensures safety, and increases comfort on board ships and platforms.
Learn more
Find out how ELA Container Offshore can support your offshore or nearshore projects with modular room solutions. All information about products, possible applications, and services can be found on the website:
You can also gain further insights at their exhibition stand 1.405 at the Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference in Amsterdam.
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