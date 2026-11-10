North Sea quintet P&A ops done as Mermaid Subsea checks off decom mission

Utilizing the Island Valiant vessel, Mermaid Subsea UK has completed what it describes as a significant plug and abandonment campaign for an unnamed North Sea operator by “safely and efficiently” decommissioning five wells.

The company portrays decommissioning as some of the most important work happening in the North Sea nowadays since wells need to be permanently and safely sealed so they pose no risk to the marine environment for generations to come, as fields reach the end of their productive lives.

The firm emphasizes that doing the P&A scope frees up the seabed for other uses, including fishing and offshore wind, while keeping the skills, vessels, and supply chain built over decades of oil and gas working in the UK.

“It is specialist, demanding work, and we are proud to play a key role in it across the UK Continental Shelf. Our thanks go to our client for its collaboration and professionalism throughout the campaign,” highlighted Mermaid Subsea.

The company started utilizing the 93.4-meter-long Island Valiant vessel in 2024 for plug and abandonment activities and inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM) campaigns.

Mermaid Subsea prolonged its use of the vessel earlier this year. Island Valiant, owned by Island Offshore Management, was delivered in 2007.