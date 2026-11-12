2009-built seismic vessel lands ocean bottom node job offshore West Africa

Cyprus-headquartered SeaBird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has locked in a six-month offshore campaign in West Africa, bolstering its orderbook and keeping its 17-year-old seismic research and source vessel active well into 2027.
SeaBird Exploration has secured a contract for ocean bottom node source work with an undisclosed company in West Africa, enabling it to deploy the 2009-built Fulmar Explorer vessel for the campaign.
The total contract duration, including mobilization and demobilization, is approximately six months, with mobilization expected to kick off in December 2026.
"We are pleased to secure another OBN source project for Fulmar Explorer, extending the vessel’s activity well into 2027. The award supports our view of an improving OBN market, with increased tendering activity and better visibility for 2027. With limited availability of relevant high-end tonnage, we believe SeaBird is well positioned to capture further opportunities as market activity continues to improve."
The Fulmar Explorer seismic research and source vessel, which joined SeaBird Exploration’s fleet in 2019, is utilized in the offshore oil and gas industry, particularly for OBN seismic operations and geophysical surveys.
This vessel generates acoustic waves to map subsurface geological structures to help energy companies image the seabed and locate potential reservoirs.
Earlier this year, the company won a three-month contract extension for the same vessel, prolonging its assignment in the Western Hemisphere.