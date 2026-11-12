Port of Gothenburg eyes large-scale biogas bunkering in 2027

Built and owned by Nordion Energi and scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2027, Sweden's first grid-connected biogas liquefaction plant is set to unlock large-scale renewable bunkering for the shipping industry and supercharge the local green fuel value chain.

The construction milestone for the biogas liquefaction plant at the Port of Gothenburg comes as the facility’s storage tank for LBG got installed. This renewable fuel with low climate impact is said to have the ability to replace fossil alternatives in several sectors. As a result, the interest in the fuel is growing rapidly, particularly in shipping.