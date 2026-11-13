South American shipowner orders AHTS vessel from China

Chinese shipbuilder Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment (ROC) has received an order from a South American shipowner for the construction of an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel.

With a 72-meter length and a molded breadth of 17.20 meters, the vessel will feature a bollard pull of 110 tons and will be equipped with a 300-ton stern roller, shark jaws, and tow pins, capable of meeting deepwater anchor handling and towing operational requirements.

It will be powered by diesel-electric propulsion and will comply with Tier II emission requirements, ROC said.

According to the Chinese company, as a versatile all-rounder, the vessel is classed by ABS and features chemical supply capability, FiFi-2 (second-level firefighting), oil spill recovery (OSR-C1), and DP2 dynamic positioning capability.

The AHTS will be capable of performing material transport and supply and oil spill recovery and emergency rescue operations, as well as handling offshore fire emergencies.

"Currently, ROC's order delivery and market development are progressing steadily. The successive landing of high-quality overseas orders will further consolidate the company's serialized and batch construction advantages, optimize the structure of its order backlog, and lay a foundation for deeply cultivating the high-end offshore engineering vessel market in the future and enhancing its global market competitiveness," ROC stated.