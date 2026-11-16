The Uaru field is estimated to hold more than 800 million barrels of oil. The FPSO Errea Wittu, deployed approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana at a water depth of 1,690 meters using a SOFEC spread mooring system, will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

This FPSO, said to mean “abundance” in the Warrau language, is expected to achieve its initial production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027. The operator emphasizes that Uaru marks another significant step in the development of the Stabroek block, which the company describes as one of the world’s most prolific offshore discoveries.

ExxonMobil Guyana operates the Stabroek block and has a 45% interest, with Hess Guyana Exploration, part of Chevron, owning 30%, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holding the remaining 25%.

Since 2015, the firm and its Stabroek block co-venturers have spent more than $3.9 billion with Guyanese vendors, supporting local businesses, workforce development, and economic growth.

ExxonMobil recently made a final investment decision (FID) on Longtail, its eighth development on the Stabroek block.