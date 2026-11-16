ExxonMobil Guyana, a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered energy giant ExxonMobil, has put into production mode its fifth development in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana. A floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which was constructed for deployment on this project, marks MODEC’s entry into Guyana's market, building on the company’s extensive experience in Brazil.
ExxonMobil Guyana has confirmed the first oil from Uaru, its fifth development in the Stabroek block, lifting the country’s installed production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day, as the FPSO Errea Wittu joins the Destiny, Unity, Prosperity, and One Guyana units.
"The startup of Errea Wittu is another major milestone for Guyana and ExxonMobil. In just over a decade, Guyana has become one of the world’s fastest-growing and most important new sources of energy supply. Reaching 1.1 million barrels per day of installed capacity reflects the strength of this world-class resource, the success of our collaboration with the government and our co-venturers, and the contributions of thousands of Guyanese helping to build the country’s energy future."
The Uaru field is estimated to hold more than 800 million barrels of oil. The FPSO Errea Wittu, deployed approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana at a water depth of 1,690 meters using a SOFEC spread mooring system, will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.
This FPSO, said to mean “abundance” in the Warrau language, is expected to achieve its initial production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027. The operator emphasizes that Uaru marks another significant step in the development of the Stabroek block, which the company describes as one of the world’s most prolific offshore discoveries.
ExxonMobil Guyana operates the Stabroek block and has a 45% interest, with Hess Guyana Exploration, part of Chevron, owning 30%, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holding the remaining 25%.
Since 2015, the firm and its Stabroek block co-venturers have spent more than $3.9 billion with Guyanese vendors, supporting local businesses, workforce development, and economic growth.
ExxonMobil recently made a final investment decision (FID) on Longtail, its eighth development on the Stabroek block.