Singapore’s Seatrium has won a new contract from MODEC, a Japanese offshore contractor, to handle topside module integration and fabrication works for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which will be deployed off the coast of Guyana.
MODEC has booked Seatrium for the Essequibo 1899 FPSO, which will be deployed in Guyana, building on Singapore firm’s longstanding partnership with the Japanese company with this second FPSO integration project destined for Guyana.
This assignment enables Seatrium to undertake topside module integration works, fabrication of the flare tower and crane pedestal, and provide support for pre-commissioning and commissioning activities.
Designed with an initial production capacity of approximately 150,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), together with associated gas and water handling capabilities, the FPSO will be moored at a water depth of approximately 1,025 meters.
"This award reinforces Seatrium’s position as the preferred integration partner for complex FPSO projects. Our continued role across every FPSO integration project awarded for Guyana projects to date reflects the confidence customers place in our execution capabilities. Leveraging experience and operational insights gained from successive projects, we continue to enhance execution certainty and efficiency for MODEC. We are proud to support Guyana’s emergence as one of the world’s most important offshore energy developments."
This FPSO award comes shortly after U.S.-headquartered oil and gas company ExxonMobil decided to move forward with its Longtail oil development project offshore Guyana.
The award also follows Seatrium’s completion of topside installation and integration for the FPSO Errea Wittu, which recently arrived in Guyana for deployment at the Uaru development.