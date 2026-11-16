MODEC has booked Seatrium for the Essequibo 1899 FPSO, which will be deployed in Guyana, building on Singapore firm’s longstanding partnership with the Japanese company with this second FPSO integration project destined for Guyana.

This assignment enables Seatrium to undertake topside module integration works, fabrication of the flare tower and crane pedestal, and provide support for pre-commissioning and commissioning activities.