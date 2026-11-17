While announcing a letter of intent (LOI) from Allseas for the reception, dismantling, and recycling of the topside from Equinor's Statfjord A platform in the North Sea, Aker Solutions explained that the platform was originally built at Stord in 1975 and prepared for installation on the concrete gravity base structure in 1976.

This platform has been an important contributor to production from the Statfjord field, one of the largest oil fields ever developed in the North Sea. As the original builder of the topside, Aker Solutions elaborates it has detailed knowledge of the structure and extensive experience in maintenance, modification, and life-extension work carried out over several decades.

The structure will now return to the yard to complete its life cycle. The LOI for a contract, worth between NOK 0.5 billion ($52 million) and NOK 1.5 billion ($155 million), covers disposal-related preparatory work, reception, dismantling, and recycling of the approximately 50,000-ton topside following offshore removal by Allseas' Pioneering Spirit heavy-lift vessel.