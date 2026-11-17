Norway-based energy services provider Aker Solutions has been picked to oversee the final chapter of a 50,000-ton topside from a North Sea offshore platform, taking on its dismantling and recycling in a project that will bring the structure back to the Stord yard, where it was originally built in the 1970s.
While announcing a letter of intent (LOI) from Allseas for the reception, dismantling, and recycling of the topside from Equinor's Statfjord A platform in the North Sea, Aker Solutions explained that the platform was originally built at Stord in 1975 and prepared for installation on the concrete gravity base structure in 1976.
This platform has been an important contributor to production from the Statfjord field, one of the largest oil fields ever developed in the North Sea. As the original builder of the topside, Aker Solutions elaborates it has detailed knowledge of the structure and extensive experience in maintenance, modification, and life-extension work carried out over several decades.
The structure will now return to the yard to complete its life cycle. The LOI for a contract, worth between NOK 0.5 billion ($52 million) and NOK 1.5 billion ($155 million), covers disposal-related preparatory work, reception, dismantling, and recycling of the approximately 50,000-ton topside following offshore removal by Allseas' Pioneering Spirit heavy-lift vessel.
"Statfjord A has played an important role in Norway's energy history for almost half a century. We are proud that Allseas and end-client Equinor have selected Aker Solutions to handle the final phase of the topside’s life cycle. The award confirms the strong position we have built in decommissioning and recycling through decades of efficient project execution."
Statfjord A is expected to arrive at Aker Solutions' decommissioning facility at Stord between 2029 and 2031. The dismantling and recycling campaign is expected to take approximately two years. At peak, the project is anticipated to involve around 100 personnel at the Stord yard.
"Our decommissioning team has extensive experience in complex offshore decommissioning projects. Combined with our specialized decommissioning facility at Stord, this gives us a strong foundation for carrying out the work safely, efficiently and with a high degree of material recovery."
The LOI comes shortly after Aker Solutions landed a deal with PTSC Mechanical and Construction Limited Company (PTSC M&C) to handle the multimillion-dollar modernization of an oil field off the coast of Qatar.