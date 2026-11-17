DEMCON unmanned systems is constructing two offshore unmanned surface vessels (USVs) for DEME, with delivery next year.

Based on the DUS OV platform, the vessels are designed for multi-day operations and can be deployed either directly from a port or from an offshore construction (mothership) vessel.

Engineering, production and system integration activities are ongoing. According to DEMCON, further updates will follow as the vessels progress towards integration, testing and delivery.

In addition to the vessels, the project includes dedicated handling solutions, including vessel trolleys and launch and recovery system (LARS) equipment.

“The value of an offshore USV lies not only in the vessel itself, but in how the platform, survey payloads, deployment equipment, software and remote operations environment work together. This project combines DEME’s offshore survey expertise with our capabilities in USV design, autonomous software and system integration to create a solution tailored to DEME’s operational requirements,” said Fedor Ester, Managing Director of DEMCON unmanned systems.