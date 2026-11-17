Germany’s federally commissioned LNG terminal program is now complete, with four floating LNG terminals delivered in just four years.

In another step towards diversifying Germany's energy network to curb dependence on individual gas suppliers and transport routes, Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET), part of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and a state-owned operator of four liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, has strengthened the country’s gas import flexibility and security of supply by commissioning its fourth and final federally commissioned terminal in Stade.

Germany’s newly commissioned LNG terminal in Stade is expected to feed up to 3.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas into the national grid in 2027, which is equivalent, in theoretical annual heating demand, to around 2.6 million four-person households. The FSRU Energos Force will receive LNG from LNG carriers, regasify it on board, and feed it into the German gas grid.

" With the LNG terminal in Stade, we are strengthening Germany’s energy supply and making it more independent and more resilient. In a challenging time, Lower Saxony took on responsibility and made an important contribution to putting the energy supply on a broader footing. Security of supply is the prerequisite for economic strength. At the same time, we are looking ahead: we need an energy infrastructure that provides security today and paves the way to a climate-neutral energy supply tomorrow. Stade is an important location for this. " — Olaf Lies Minister-President of the State of Lower Saxony

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The commissioning marks the completion of the country’s four-terminal floating LNG program, delivered by DET in four years, diversifying gas import routes. Aside from the new Stade site, Deutsche Energy Terminal operates two LNG terminals in Wilhelmshaven and one in Brunsbüttel.

" With the LNG terminal in Stade, we are commissioning the fourth and final federally owned terminal. Four terminals in less than four years: this shows how quickly Germany can act when it matters. We have put our gas supply on a broader footing and are thus more independent of individual suppliers and transport routes. With the Energos Force, another import route is now being added that will strengthen our supply this winter already. In 2027, up to 3.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas are expected to be fed into the German gas grid via the Stade terminal. In theory, this corresponds to the annual heating energy demand of around 2.6 million four-person households. " — Katherina Reiche Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy

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According to DET, these four terminals strengthen Germany’s security of supply and create additional options for importing natural gas independently of individual transport routes and supply structures.