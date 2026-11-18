An interconnector that will link Greece's Dodecanese islands to the mainland electricity grid has secured the largest grant ever awarded under the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency's (CINEA) European Public Sector Loan Facility program, amounting to €228.9 million.
The interconnection will be delivered in two phases, with the first to include a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine link between the mainland point in Corinth and the island of Kos, together with two AC/DC converter stations and the associated transmission infrastructure.
With an estimated budget of €2.54 billion, phase 1 is supported under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF) through a €228.9 million EU grant combined with a €1.53 billion loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), representing the largest contribution to a single project under the PSLF to date.
The first project phase also benefits from a €534 million grant from the Greek Decarbonisation Fund.
“The Dodecanese interconnection project is an excellent example of how Greece, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank can work together to turn clean energy ambitions into reality,” said European Commission Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy Director Emma Toledano.
“It will make a real difference to island communities, bringing them a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply while making it easier to use more renewable energy from a larger and more flexible grid. In doing so, the project shows what a socially just energy transition can look like in practice.”
According to CINEA, Phase 1 alone is expected to cut CO2 emissions by around 7.7 million tons over 25 years, roughly 309,000 tons per year. By connecting the islands to the mainland grid, the project will also open the way for more renewable energy in the region, contributing directly to the energy and climate objectives of both the EU and Greece.
The project's second phase, which is not part of the EU-supported project, will add AC interconnections to bring Rhodes and Karpathos into the system. Once completed, the two phases will end the Dodecanese islands’ electrical isolation, relieve grid saturation and allow polluting oil-fired power plants to be decommissioned.
“The Dodecanese electricity interconnection project, currently being implemented by IPTO, will permanently end the region’s energy isolation, accelerate the phase-out of polluting oil-fired power plants, and unlock the renewable energy potential of the Aegean Sea," said Manos Manousakis, Chairman and CEO of the Greek transmission system operator (TSO), Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO).
"The investment not only strengthens security of supply, but also lowers consumer costs, drives sustainable economic growth, and ensures a more resilient, interconnected grid across every corner of Greece. Securing the largest grant awarded to date under this EU funding program – alongside crucial backing from EIB and the Greek Decarbonisation Fund - marks a major milestone in our country’s energy transition."