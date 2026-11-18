An interconnector that will link Greece's Dodecanese islands to the mainland electricity grid has secured the largest grant ever awarded under the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency's (CINEA) European Public Sector Loan Facility program, amounting to €228.9 million.

The interconnection will be delivered in two phases, with the first to include a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) submarine link between the mainland point in Corinth and the island of Kos, together with two AC/DC converter stations and the associated transmission infrastructure.

With an estimated budget of €2.54 billion, phase 1 is supported under the Public Sector Loan Facility (PSLF) through a €228.9 million EU grant combined with a €1.53 billion loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB), representing the largest contribution to a single project under the PSLF to date.

The first project phase also benefits from a €534 million grant from the Greek Decarbonisation Fund.

“The Dodecanese interconnection project is an excellent example of how Greece, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank can work together to turn clean energy ambitions into reality,” said European Commission Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy Director Emma Toledano.

“It will make a real difference to island communities, bringing them a cheaper and more reliable electricity supply while making it easier to use more renewable energy from a larger and more flexible grid. In doing so, the project shows what a socially just energy transition can look like in practice.”