A 50/50 joint venture between Bermuda-headquartered Paratus Energy and Malaysian Vantris Energy has won a contract with Brazil's oil & gas firm Petrobras for the provision of pipe-laying support vessel (PLSV) services.

The contract awarded to the Seagems JV will see the vessel Seagems Safira be deployed for subsea engineering, installation and other services in Brazilian waters.

This ultra-deep water offshore construction vessel is currently under construction and will be capable of operating in water depths up to 3,000 meters.

According to Paratus, the PLSV will be equipped with a heavy-duty horizontal lay system with a 300-ton capacity, designed to perform pipe and umbilical installation activities.

Work under the contract is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2028 and have a duration of four years.

The contract is expected to add approximately $410 million to Seagems’ backlog.

Seagems owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose PLSVs, all currently operating under contracts in Brazil.