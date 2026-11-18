Allseas’ new offshore construction vessel, the first of two being built in China, has taken to the water for the first time, with completion and commissioning now on schedule.

The vessel, named Echo, is being built at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group in Wuhan and was transferred to the water using the yard’s side-launch platform, following months of hull assembly and outfitting.

The vessel will remain at the yard where most of the remaining commissioning activities will take place alongside the quay. Systems and equipment will progressively be commissioned, tested and prepared for operation ahead of delivery.

"The carefully controlled operation took around four hours, including a pause for watertight integrity checks, before the vessel was fully afloat. The milestone was marked with a traditional launch ceremony attended by project team members and guests," Allseas said.