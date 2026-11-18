Woodside Energy Trading Singapore, a subsidiary of Australia’s energy giant Woodside, has sealed an LNG agreement with commodities trader Trafigura, which reinforces both companies’ commitment to meeting long-term demand for reliable LNG supplies and deepens their commercial relationship.
Trafigura has inked a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Woodside Energy Trading Singapore for the supply of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for up to ten years from 2030.
"This agreement with Woodside is a significant addition to our global LNG portfolio, further strengthening our ability to provide reliable, flexible supply of energy to meet our customers’ needs. We are pleased to deepen our long-standing relationship with Woodside and look forward to working together over the coming decade."
Following Trafigura’s recent deals, such as the one with Germany’s Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE), the latest one with Woodside adds to the commodities trader's global LNG portfolio as both companies position themselves to serve sustained demand for long-term energy supplies.
"This agreement again demonstrates robust long-term demand for reliable LNG supply. Trafigura, as one of the world’s largest independent commodity trading companies, is another high-quality off-taker from Woodside’s diversified global LNG portfolio. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with this important customer into the next decade."
Woodside is actively working on expanding its portfolio and partnership ties, as shown by its recently signed multi-year offtake deal with QatarEnergy for U.S. LNG from its LNG development project in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.