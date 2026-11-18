Woodside Energy Trading Singapore, a subsidiary of Australia’s energy giant Woodside, has sealed an LNG agreement with commodities trader Trafigura, which reinforces both companies’ commitment to meeting long-term demand for reliable LNG supplies and deepens their commercial relationship.

Trafigura has inked a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Woodside Energy Trading Singapore for the supply of 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for up to ten years from 2030.

" This agreement with Woodside is a significant addition to our global LNG portfolio, further strengthening our ability to provide reliable, flexible supply of energy to meet our customers’ needs. We are pleased to deepen our long-standing relationship with Woodside and look forward to working together over the coming decade. "