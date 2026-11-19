The company’s CEO points out that the firm’s operations resulted in technical utilization of 98.0% and economic utilization of 97.3%, while revenues for the period were recorded at $263.1 million, with an average of 22.9 operating rigs.

Borr Drilling’s adjusted EBITDA was $78.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, a quarter-on-quarter increase of $35.1 million, reflecting higher revenues, following an elevated number of rig transitions during the second quarter, and the non-recurrence of a credit loss provision recorded in the prior period.