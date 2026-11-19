Borr Drilling, an offshore drilling player with its corporate base in Bermuda, has reported its quarterly results, explaining that it secured nine deals and $269 million in backlog alongside an 80% quarter-on-quarter increase in the third quarter of 2026. The results come as the company continues to assess the financial impact of a fatal incident off the coast of Gabon, where its 2014-built jack-up recently sank, leading to four confirmed casualties and one offshore worker still presumed missing.
Borr Drilling has reported improved third-quarter financial results and additional contract wins despite the loss of its Prospector 5 rig offshore Gabon. The rig sank on October 24 with 115 offshore workers on board. While 110 individuals were safely accounted for, the remaining five were initially declared missing, with search and rescue operations retrieving the bodies of four people, but one person remained unaccounted for.
According to the company, the Prospector 5 rig, which has been declared a total loss, has insured value of $200 million, with the insurance payment due date set for November 24, 2026. The firm emphasizes that it carries comprehensive third-party liability insurance, which includes coverage related to wreck removal and pollution.
"Following the incident involving the Prospector 5 offshore Gabon, which the company first announced on October 25, 2026, we continue to work closely with our customer BW Energy, the relevant authorities and other stakeholders in the ongoing response efforts. Our thoughts remain with our colleagues and their families affected by this incident, and their wellbeing continues to be our highest priority."
The company’s CEO points out that the firm’s operations resulted in technical utilization of 98.0% and economic utilization of 97.3%, while revenues for the period were recorded at $263.1 million, with an average of 22.9 operating rigs.
Borr Drilling’s adjusted EBITDA was $78.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, a quarter-on-quarter increase of $35.1 million, reflecting higher revenues, following an elevated number of rig transitions during the second quarter, and the non-recurrence of a credit loss provision recorded in the prior period.
"Turning to the market, since our last quarterly report, we have secured nine contract commitments in key geographies outside the Middle East. These include an award to deploy the previously idle rig Hild offshore Nigeria, strengthening our presence in this growing region. The nine commitments added approximately $269 million in backlog and represent more than 1,950 days of additional firm work, bringing our contract coverage for 2026 and 2027 to 79% and 52%, respectively. We are also seeing encouraging signs for shallow-water activity, with an increasing number of opportunities in Southeast Asia and West Africa in particular. Recent market developments reflect the continued recovery in marketed utilization for modern jack-ups, which now stands at approximately 93%, compared to around 90% nine months ago, despite persistent disruptions in the Middle East. "
The offshore drilling player has been awarded 30 contract commitments year-to-date for 2026, representing approximately 6,300 days and $810 million of day rate-equivalent backlog.
"Based on current forward coverage, we anticipate full-year 2027 Adjusted EBITDA to be broadly in line with full-year 2026, with expectations for Q1 2027 to be sequentially lower and a strong ramp-up in Q4. The Company’s strong liquidity position provides the financial flexibility to capitalize on opportunities as the market recovers. For now, our near-term priority remains maximizing fleet utilization, while maintaining a disciplined approach to longer-term commitments to create sustainable shareholder value."