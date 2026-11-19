A new cable-lay barge that Danish power cable manufacturer and installation firm NKT purchased from Boskalis last year has been widened by eight meters as part of its transformation into a nearshore cable-laying barge.

NKT reported in October 2025 that it had invested in the Boka Constructor cable-lay barge from Dutch Boskalis, with plans to modernize the unit for nearshore cable laying and burial operations.

Built in 2016 at Gdynia/Swinemünde, Boka Constructor, now renamed NKT Isabella, is 126 meters long and used to offer accommodation for 50 persons.

As part of its transformation program, the barge has been widened by eight meters, increasing its width from 32 to 40 meters, creating space for the cable handling equipment to be installed while helping keep its draft low for operations in ultra-shallow waters.

The upgrades have also increased the barge's accommodation capacity to 73 persons.