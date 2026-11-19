Damen Shipyards Group has delivered the 90-meter commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Purus Vortex to Purus, adding the first Damen-built CSOV to the company’s fleet.
The vessel, designed to support Purus’s offshore wind operations, was completed at Damen’s Ha Long shipyard in Vietnam.
The CSOV features hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and a battery array for peak shaving, while its engines and systems are prepared for future operation on methanol and the possible installation of offshore charging equipment, according to Damen.
Purus said the delivery of Purus Vortex marks the latest addition to its Renewables Infrastructure fleet, alongside Purus Coriolis and Purus Chinook, built by Vard. The company took delivery of CSOV Purus Chinook in 2025 and Purus Coriolis in March 2026. The two vessels are based on Vard’s 4 19 design and also feature hybrid propulsion and accommodation for up to 120 people.
The new Purus Vortex can also accommodate up to 120 people, including crew and offshore personnel, and is equipped with a certified helipad, a motion-compensated gangway for personnel transfers and a motion-compensated crane for handling equipment. Damen said the design also incorporates a large anti-roll tank to improve stability during offshore stays of up to 30 days.
According to the shipbuilder, Purus Vortex is fitted with Damen’s DPX-Drive system, which uses four independently operated azimuth thrusters, two at the bow and two at the stern. Damen said the propulsion arrangement and optimized hull design provide manoeuvrability and station-keeping capabilities while helping to reduce fuel consumption and underwater noise.
The delivery follows a series of vessel handovers from Damen to Purus, including hybrid fast crew suppliers, with Purus Vortex being the first CSOV from the shipbuilder to join Purus’s fleet.
Damen said the vessel had departed Vietnam and is currently sailing to the Netherlands, where it will operate from IJmuiden in support of an offshore wind project in the North Sea, which has been left unnamed.
Earlier this year, Purus’s construction service operation vessel Purus Power was chartered by the joint venture between RWE and TotalEnergies for the OranjeWind offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.
In September, Siemens Gamesa and Purus signed a long-term charter agreement for the service operation vessel (SOV) Purus Horizon, which will support the wind turbine OEM’s offshore wind operations and maintenance (O&M) activities in the North Sea.