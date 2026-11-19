Amplitude Energy has begun drilling the final well of its East Coast Supply Project (ECSP) campaign, with the Transocean Equinox rig spudding Nestor-1 on November 18, 2026. This exploration well is located in permit VIC/P76 within Commonwealth waters, approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the CHN pipeline tie-in point at Juliet.

Nestor-1 is targeting 64.2 bcf in gross mean prospective resources from a Waarre C reservoir target. Amplitude Energy owns a 50% interest in VIC/P76, which contains the Nestor prospect, with the remaining 50% held by its joint venture parter, O.G. Energy.

The company explains that the Nestor prospect is supported by high Waarre C reservoir amplitudes and a clear ‘flat spot’ at approximately 2,350 meters true vertical depth subsea (TVDSS), implying gas-water contact, both of which contribute to a probability of geological success of 81%.

According to the firm, the well is expected to take approximately 20 days to drill to a planned maximum total depth of around 2,300 meters TVDSS, subject to operational conditions.