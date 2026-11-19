Amplitude Energy, an Australian gas production company focused on supplying the Southeast domestic gas market, has kicked off drilling operations at an exploration well off the coast of Victoria, where a promising geological structure offers an 81% probability of geological success, as the company advances its East Coast gas project.
Amplitude Energy has begun drilling the final well of its East Coast Supply Project (ECSP) campaign, with the Transocean Equinox rig spudding Nestor-1 on November 18, 2026. This exploration well is located in permit VIC/P76 within Commonwealth waters, approximately 6 kilometers southeast of the CHN pipeline tie-in point at Juliet.
Nestor-1 is targeting 64.2 bcf in gross mean prospective resources from a Waarre C reservoir target. Amplitude Energy owns a 50% interest in VIC/P76, which contains the Nestor prospect, with the remaining 50% held by its joint venture parter, O.G. Energy.
The company explains that the Nestor prospect is supported by high Waarre C reservoir amplitudes and a clear ‘flat spot’ at approximately 2,350 meters true vertical depth subsea (TVDSS), implying gas-water contact, both of which contribute to a probability of geological success of 81%.
According to the firm, the well is expected to take approximately 20 days to drill to a planned maximum total depth of around 2,300 meters TVDSS, subject to operational conditions.
"In the event of a discovery at Nestor, evaluation through logging will be conducted immediately to assess the gas composition and quality of the reservoir. The well is planned to be cased and completed with a subsea tree upon success, followed by a clean-up of the well before it is suspended for development as part of the ECSP."
After the drilling operations at the company’s Annie-2 well reached a total depth of 2,253 meters measured depth, the company said the data collected from the well confirmed excellent quality of the reservoir, indicating a significant improvement in permeability, porosity, and deliverability compared to the initial discovery.