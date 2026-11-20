Norway’s state-owned energy giant Equinor has put an end to a cyberattack that kept its security teams busy this week, while its operations continued as normal, with the company finding no evidence of stolen or altered data. The firm also emphasizes that there have been no negative consequences for employees, partners, or suppliers.
Equinor detected a cyber-attack on November 17, 2026, against certain IT systems and confirmed the mobilization of relevant resources to neutralize the attack and regain full integrity.
After days of working to stop the attack and restore full integrity to the affected systems, the firm announced the resolution of the issue on November 20, reaffirming that production remained uninterrupted, with no signs of data theft.
The Norwegian giant highlighted: “The cyber-attack against Equinor has now been stopped. Production is running as normal, and there is no indication that data has been stolen or altered. There is also no indication that the attack has had any negative consequences for employees, partners or suppliers. The incident has been reported to the police."