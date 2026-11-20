Türkiye's national seismic research vessel has embarked on its second overseas operation, having arrived in Pakistan where it will be deployed to assess the country's hydrocarbon potential.

A welcome ceremony was held today, November 20, at the Port of Karachi where the vessel Oruç Reis has docked, before starting to collect seismic data in the Indus and Makran basins.

Within the scope of the Indus-C Block seismic project, Oruç Reis will carry out 3D seismic data collection activities in a 670 km2 area located approximately 120 kilometers off Karachi Port.

This is part of the scope of the agreements signed in 2025 between Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Pakistan's energy companies Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Mari Energies, and Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDCL).

"Our two nations share common values and deep bonds of brotherhood. The strength of the bond between our countries comes from centuries of shared history and the genuine affection our peoples feel for one another," Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

"We have taken this partnership into the field. We have completed the licensing process for five blocks, three offshore and two onshore, and have begun fieldwork. TPAO will use Oruç Reis to acquire 3D seismic data across 670 square kilometers of the Indus C Block. We expect the survey to take 52 days, or about two months."

According to Minister Bayraktar, the aim is to start drilling next year at sites that will be identified by the collected data.

"Our work onshore and offshore in Pakistan will directly strengthen the security of energy supply in both countries and contribute to the prosperity of our peoples. We have discovered hydrocarbons and brought them into production in our own waters. We want to achieve the same success in Pakistan," Bayraktar said.

This is the vessel's second overseas mission after its first one in Somalia.