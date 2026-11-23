Prysmian’s Ulisse cable laying vessel has begun laying 30 kilometers of cabling at the German shore in Wilhelmshaven for NeuConnect, described as the first direct energy link between the UK and Germany, following the continued progress of the wider 700-kilometer subsea cabling program, which passed the halfway stage earlier this year.

The Italian contractor kicked off NeuConnect’s subsea cabling works at the end of 2024, with all cabling completed in UK waters earlier this year and now continuing in German waters. Alongside this, cable landing works have started at the German end of the cabling route, including the Ulisse vessel’s laying of 30 kilometers of cabling in the near shore area in northern Germany.

Upon completion of cable landing works, the offshore cable will reach the mainland at Hooksiel, where a 12-kilometer onshore section of cabling is in place to connect into NeuConnect’s new converter station currently under construction near Wilhelmshaven. Prysmian has now put well over 350 kilometers of offshore and onshore cabling in place across the project’s wider subsea cabling program.