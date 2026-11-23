A new milestone in bringing the first direct electricity connection between the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany closer to reality has been reached, with cable installation works advancing along Germany’s northern coast near Wilhelmshaven. A cable-laying vessel operated by Italy’s Prysmian has embarked on the installation of 30 kilometers of nearshore cabling, marking further progress in establishing the electricity link between the two countries.
Prysmian’s Ulisse cable laying vessel has begun laying 30 kilometers of cabling at the German shore in Wilhelmshaven for NeuConnect, described as the first direct energy link between the UK and Germany, following the continued progress of the wider 700-kilometer subsea cabling program, which passed the halfway stage earlier this year.
The Italian contractor kicked off NeuConnect’s subsea cabling works at the end of 2024, with all cabling completed in UK waters earlier this year and now continuing in German waters. Alongside this, cable landing works have started at the German end of the cabling route, including the Ulisse vessel’s laying of 30 kilometers of cabling in the near shore area in northern Germany.
Upon completion of cable landing works, the offshore cable will reach the mainland at Hooksiel, where a 12-kilometer onshore section of cabling is in place to connect into NeuConnect’s new converter station currently under construction near Wilhelmshaven. Prysmian has now put well over 350 kilometers of offshore and onshore cabling in place across the project’s wider subsea cabling program.
"With our subsea cabling program well over the halfway point, the start of cable landing works in Germany marks another important milestone. At both ends of the project, we can see this vital new UK-German energy link continue to take shape, and we remain firmly on track."
This £2.4 billion - €2.8 billion UK-Germany electricity link is led by Meridiam, Allianz, Kansai Electric Power, and TEPCO. NeuConnect is expected to be one of the world’s largest interconnectors with around 725 kilometers of land and subsea cables forming an invisible energy highway to connect two of Europe’s largest energy markets for the first time.
The new connection will allow 1.4 GW of electricity to flow in either direction, which is estimated to be enough to power up to 1.5 million homes, landing a hand in boosting energy security while also helping to integrate renewable energy sources in the UK and Germany.