Aberdeen-headquartered Mermaid Subsea Services (UK) has launched a new framework designed to curb the cost and duration of North Sea decommissioning, with modelling suggesting coordinated campaigns across four operators could enable savings of up to 45% and shorten execution time by 30%.
Mermaid Subsea Services has revealed i-DECOM, a campaign framework that coordinates decommissioning across multiple North Sea operators, specifically designed to remove the cost and duplication that come with traditional project-by-project delivery.
According to the company, modelling based on a shared campaign across four clients shows i-DECOM could reduce costs by 45% and execution time by 30% compared with standalone projects.
"North Sea decommissioning takes more than putting a vessel on contract. It takes experience, technical understanding and the ability to match the right assets and equipment to the specific challenges of each scope. We’ve seen first-hand how poorly matched assets, repeated mobilisation and fragmented delivery drive up cost. So we start with the job: what exactly needs to be delivered, what the right technical solution is, and which assets are best suited to carry it out. Vessel utilisation matters, but it should never come before technical suitability or the client’s commercial interests."
The UK player explains that decommissioning across the basin has traditionally been planned and contracted one project at a time, which leads to repeated vessel mobilizations, duplicated resources, and operational learning lost between campaigns.
In a bid to tackle this, i-DECOM brings the work together, while each operator keeps control of its own scope and decisions, with the framework resting on what the firm describes as a simple principle, where the scope should determine the solution, not the other way round.
Rather than planning work around the vessels available, Mermaid defines what each job requires, engineers the technical solution, and then selects the vessel and equipment to deliver it. i-DECOM is led by a specialist late-life team at the company’s Aberdeen facility. This latest development comes as Mermaid marks five years of operations in the North Sea.
"i-DECOM applies that thinking at campaign level. By coordinating activity across operators, sharing resources and keeping a dedicated team of specialists together, we can cut unnecessary mobilisation and deliver meaningful savings, while operators keep control of their own scopes. It puts the operator’s objectives first: the right solution, using the right assets, at the right time."