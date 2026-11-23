The UK player explains that decommissioning across the basin has traditionally been planned and contracted one project at a time, which leads to repeated vessel mobilizations, duplicated resources, and operational learning lost between campaigns.

In a bid to tackle this, i-DECOM brings the work together, while each operator keeps control of its own scope and decisions, with the framework resting on what the firm describes as a simple principle, where the scope should determine the solution, not the other way round.

Rather than planning work around the vessels available, Mermaid defines what each job requires, engineers the technical solution, and then selects the vessel and equipment to deliver it. i-DECOM is led by a specialist late-life team at the company’s Aberdeen facility. This latest development comes as Mermaid marks five years of operations in the North Sea.