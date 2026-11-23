Aker Solutions’ new letter of award is for a contract valued between NOK 2.5 billion and NOK 4 billion (approximately between $256 million and $409 million).

The company explains that a binding contract for this LOA will be signed during Q4 2026 with an undisclosed client in the oil and gas sector.

The Norwegian firm, which did not provide any further details about this assignment, recently secured a letter of intent from Allseas for the reception, dismantling, and recycling of the topside from Equinor's Statfjord A platform in the North Sea.