An Engen-led consortium has confirmed its plans to develop an integrated LNG-to-power project, comprising an LNG import terminal, associated pipeline infrastructure and a 1.9 GW combined cycle gas turbine power plant in the Durban area, with the LNG terminal situated in the Port of Durban and the power plant developed at the Engen refinery site, which is currently being converted into a fuel import storage facility. This project would provide a reliable source of gas to industrial users across KwaZulu-Natal.

The consortium brings together international companies, including VTTI, a provider of energy infrastructure solutions, which would develop and operate the LNG terminal and pipeline infrastructure. Vitol, an energy and commodities company, would supply the LNG, while Saudi-listed Acwa, said to be the world’s largest private water desalination company engaged in energy transition and green hydrogen at scale, would develop the power plant.

The LNG-to-power project, which targets approximately 30% ownership by South African Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) partners, is expected to enter into the construction phase in late 2028, subject to a final investment decision (FID) and necessary local approvals, with the power plant targeted to begin operations in H2 2031.

The project is anticipated to support approximately 4,500 person-years of employment across the South African economy during construction, with up to around 1,000 workers on site at peak, and approximately 740 ongoing jobs during operations, of which around 220 would be direct.

The construction phase is estimated to contribute approximately ZAR 26 billion ($1.49 billion) to South African GDP, and ongoing operations approximately ZAR 1.8 billion ($103.3 million) per year. The LNG terminal would have a peak regasification capacity of around 5 billion cubic meters per annum, helping South Africa respond to the anticipated decline in pipeline gas imports from Mozambique as production from existing gas fields decreases.

Aside from supplying gas to the proposed 1.9 GW power plant, the terminal would provide reliable gas supplies to industrial users, which could support the development of a lower-carbon energy and industrial hub in Durban, unlock investment in new industries, and help enable the development of energy-intensive infrastructure such as data centres.

The preliminary estimates indicate that the project is expected to generate more than ZAR 245 million ($14.1 million) per year in throughput-related revenue for the Port of Durban and could provide the LNG infrastructure required to offer LNG bunkering services to visiting vessels.