The first contract, CRPO 168, entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of four production deck manifolds (PDM), approximately 14 kilometers of pipeline with diameters of 12 to 16 inches, and around 24 kilometers of 15 kV cables, as well as associated subsea facilities for the Abu Safah, Safaniyah, Manifa, and Berri fields. The deal includes onshore activities for the tie-in at the drill site in the Manifa field.

The second assignment, CRPO 170, encompasses the EPCI activities for three production deck manifolds, approximately 25 kilometers of pipeline with diameters of 12 to 16 inches and around 17 kilometers of 15 kV cables, as well as associated subsea facilities at the Marjan field.

The European contractor will utilize its construction vessels currently deployed in the region for offshore operations, while the fabrication activities will be executed at the company’s Saudi Fabrication Yard by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators, thereby contributing to the development of local industry capabilities.