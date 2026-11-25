Saudi state-controlled oil giant Aramco has awarded two offshore deals to Italy’s engineering, drilling, and construction services giant Saipem for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) works across multiple oilfields, with fabrication activities set to support local industrial capabilities in Saudi Arabia.
Saipem has secured two offshore contracts worth $650 million in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, known as contract release purchase orders (CRPOs), under its existing long-term agreement with Aramco. The Italian player explains that the approximate value entails engineering, procurement, construction, installation, pipeline, and power cable scope.
The first contract, CRPO 168, entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of four production deck manifolds (PDM), approximately 14 kilometers of pipeline with diameters of 12 to 16 inches, and around 24 kilometers of 15 kV cables, as well as associated subsea facilities for the Abu Safah, Safaniyah, Manifa, and Berri fields. The deal includes onshore activities for the tie-in at the drill site in the Manifa field.
The second assignment, CRPO 170, encompasses the EPCI activities for three production deck manifolds, approximately 25 kilometers of pipeline with diameters of 12 to 16 inches and around 17 kilometers of 15 kV cables, as well as associated subsea facilities at the Marjan field.
The European contractor will utilize its construction vessels currently deployed in the region for offshore operations, while the fabrication activities will be executed at the company’s Saudi Fabrication Yard by Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators, thereby contributing to the development of local industry capabilities.
"These awards consolidate Saipem’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its longstanding relationship with Aramco and reflect Saipem’s advanced engineering capabilities in project execution."
These two deals with Aramco come shortly after Saipem obtained a contract extension with Equinor for the provision of advanced inspection and intervention services until the end of 2034.