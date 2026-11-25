Vår Energi and its partners, Inpex Idemitsu, Orlen, and DNO, have drilled a dry well on the Sava prospect, as the wildcat well 36/7-6 S was drilled in production license 636, 21 kilometers northeast of the Gjøa platform and 47 kilometers southwest of Florø.

This is the sixth well drilled in this production license, which was awarded in February 2012, as part of APA 2011. The 36/7-6 S well's primary exploration target was to prove petroleum in the Agat Formation from the Early Cretaceous.

The well, which was drilled to a measured depth of 2,167 meters and a vertical depth of 2,098.2 meters below sea level, was terminated in what preliminary assessments deem to be basement rock, according to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate.

This exploration well, which was drilled by COSL Drilling Europe’s COSL Prospector semi-submersible rig, did not encounter reservoir rocks in the Agat Formation, and no hydrocarbon-bearing zones were proven in the well.

The 36/7-6 S well was not formation-tested, but data was acquired. The water depth at the site is 304 meters, and the well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The latest dry well was drilled less than a month after Vår Energi and its partners, Equinor, DNO Norge, and Petoro, found no hydrocarbons at another prospect on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Vår Energi is actively working on expanding its portfolio and hydrocarbon resources not just by drilling new wells, but also through mergers and acquisitions, as illustrated by its recent announcement about bringing ConocoPhillips’ Norwegian upstream business and related infrastructure interests in the United Kingdom (UK) under its fold.