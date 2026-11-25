Windcat has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards Group for a second multi-purpose accommodation support vessel (MP-ASV) in the shipbuilder’s Innovation series. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2028, with the second scheduled for the second quarter of 2029, CMB.TECH, Windcat’s parent company, told our sibling site offshoreWIND.biz.
The new contract, signed on 24 November at Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) in Amsterdam, follows the order for the first MP-ASV in November 2025, which included options for five additional vessels. The deal last year was also inked during the Dutch offshore energy event.
Windcat is also in the process of taking delivery of its six-vessel Elevation series of commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs), developed with Damen, which had already handed over four vessels from this series: Windcat Rotterdam, Windcat Amsterdam, Windcat Haarlem and Windcat Antwerpen, with the latter delivered on 15 September 2026. The shipbuilder also recently launched Windcat's fifth Elevation vessel, Windcat Zeebrugge.
The 102-meter-long MP-ASVs can support all offshore energy markets, including cable repair, flotel functions, offshore wind, and provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) assistance, according to CMB.TECH and Damen.
The new vessels will have 750 square meters of deck space and accommodation for up to 190 people in 111 cabins. Their equipment will include an offshore crane capable of operating as a 150-ton subsea crane or a 15-ton 3D motion-compensated crane, as well as a motion-compensated gangway with interchangeable access tips, one for short connections used in the offshore wind industry and one capable of long continuous connections. The MP-ASVs can also be fitted with ROVs.
Designed for offshore energy operations, the vessels will be equipped with a DP2+ system and additional tunnel thrusters at the bow and stern. Their power systems will include batteries for peak shaving, spinning reserve and electric sailing, as well as a dual-fuel hydrogen auxiliary generator and three ABC Evolve main generator sets designed to operate on different low-emission fuels.
According to Damen, the MP-ASVs will be able to accommodate offshore personnel for stays of up to 150 days.