Italian cabling giant Prysmian has been given the go-ahead from Greece's Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) for seven interconnection projects linking the Dodecanese and North Aegean islands to the national electricity grid to curb reliance on fossil-fuel power generation, improve reliability, and strengthen energy security. These projects will entail the design, manufacture, and installation of more than 900 kilometers of high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) cables, with final delivery expected in 2033.
Prysmian has received a notice to proceed from Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator for seven projects, worth up to €910 million, to connect the Dodecanese and North Aegean islands to the national electricity grid. The green light, which enables the addition of these projects to the Italian player’s backlog, follows the framework agreement awarded in June 2026.
The company will design, manufacture, and install more than 900 kilometers of high-voltage alternating current cables for offshore and onshore connections. While final delivery expected in 2033, installation is anticipated to reach depths exceeding 1,150 meters, setting a world record for static three-core 150 kV HVAC cables, according to Prysmian.
"These interconnectors will make a real difference to daily life on the islands. Residents, local businesses and visitors will benefit from a more reliable electricity supply. We expect to set a new world record for HVAC installation, and we can take on that challenge because we have the cable technology, the installation vessels and the people who know how to do it. Greece is showing what it takes to turn investment in renewable energy into greater energy security. If Europe wants to rely less on imported fossil fuels and make better use of the wind and solar power it can generate at home, it needs to build the grids that can carry that power to where it’s needed. This is an important step forward for Greek and European energy security."
The company explains that these interconnectors will help the islands phase out reliance on costly diesel and oil-fired power generation, reducing carbon emissions in the process. The links are also expected to make it easier to integrate locally generated solar and wind power and share it across Greece by connecting individual islands to the national grid.
As a result, the Greek islands will be able to draw electricity from the wider grid when local generation is insufficient, strengthening the security and resilience of their power supply.
The notice to proceed was given to Prysmian after the interconnector, connecting Greece's Dodecanese islands to the mainland electricity grid, recently obtained a €228.9 million grant under the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency's (CINEA) European Public Sector Loan Facility program.