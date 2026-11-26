The company explains that these interconnectors will help the islands phase out reliance on costly diesel and oil-fired power generation, reducing carbon emissions in the process. The links are also expected to make it easier to integrate locally generated solar and wind power and share it across Greece by connecting individual islands to the national grid.

As a result, the Greek islands will be able to draw electricity from the wider grid when local generation is insufficient, strengthening the security and resilience of their power supply.

The notice to proceed was given to Prysmian after the interconnector, connecting Greece's Dodecanese islands to the mainland electricity grid, recently obtained a €228.9 million grant under the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency's (CINEA) European Public Sector Loan Facility program.