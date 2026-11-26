Japan’s MODEC has revealed a new construction milestone for a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, with hull-mating work finished almost a month ahead of schedule, highlighting the potential of multi-yard modular construction to accelerate complex offshore developments, as this is the Japanese firm’s first application of this construction model, with hull sections manufactured simultaneously across multiple shipyards. The vessel will be deployed at a field off the coast of Brazil, operated by the Brazilian subsidiary of the UK-headquartered energy giant Shell.
MODEC has completed the hull-mating work for the FPSO Gato do Mato close to a month ahead of schedule, representing the company’s first unit to have its hull sections constructed in parallel across multiple shipyards using a modular construction model.
After floating-stage hull mating and welding began in October 2026, above-water hull mating was completed one week ahead of schedule, with a 99% acceptance rate in dimensional-control inspections.
According to the Japanese player, the vessel entered dry dock for the remaining work in late October, including underwater hull welding, installation of the riser support structure, dimensional-control checks, riser drift tests, and cover-removal tests.
Following Shell’s final investment decision in March 2025 for the Orca, formerly known as Gato do Mato, deepwater oil and gas development in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, MODEC hired Sumitomo to work on the hull of the FPSO unit in April 2025.
"Early engagement with our partners and close coordination with the client through months of preparation were key to this achievement. One of the project’s major challenges was maintaining dimensional control across multiple yards. We overcame it by combining the quality management expertise of Japan’s shipbuilding industry with capabilities of COSCO, our Chinese yard partner, developed through a 20-year strategic partnership. Supported by rigorous project execution and decades of accumulated know-how, this integrated approach is difficult to replicate and surpass."
MODEC emphasizes that the multi-yard modular construction model was adopted to enable parallel construction of hull sections and make effective use of available shipyard capacity, while providing greater flexibility in project execution.
According to the company, this model is designed to remove hull construction from critical path of typical deepwater project. Combined with MODEC’s next-generation hull (NGH) design, this approach is said to support the efficient delivery of increasingly complex offshore developments, so learnings from the first application will be reflected in future projects.
"The team made effective use of favorable weather conditions and maintained a strong focus on quality, safety and schedule. From design and execution through to operations, every step is focused on delivering a safe and reliable FPSO, reflecting our build-to-operate philosophy. The FPSO Gato do Mato - Orca project demonstrates the distinctive value of this project execution approach and purpose-built hull design, which we look forward to presenting to our customers. I would also like to thank Shell for placing its trust in MODEC and in this approach, and for being the first customer to adopt it."
The FPSO Gato do Mato, which will be moored at around 2,000-meter water depth, approximately 200 kilometers south of Rio de Janeiro, using a SOFEC spread mooring system, is designed to have a production capacity of approximately 120,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd).
The unit will be the 19th FPSO/FSO to be developed by MODEC in Brazil and the second delivered directly to Shell as the operator for work at the Orca field, which is being developed in partnership with Ecopetrol, with PPSA participating as the production sharing contract (PSC) manager.
Since the operator agreed to sell a minority stake in the project earlier this year, upon the conclusion of the transaction, the ownership structure will change to Shell (operator with 50%), Ecopetrol (30%), and KUFPEC (20%).
The Orca project in the Santos Basin is a pre-salt gas-condensate discovery that spans two contiguous blocks: BM-S-54, a concession contract Shell entered into in 2005, and Sul de Gato do Mato, a production sharing agreement obtained in 2017.