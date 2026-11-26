MODEC has completed the hull-mating work for the FPSO Gato do Mato close to a month ahead of schedule, representing the company’s first unit to have its hull sections constructed in parallel across multiple shipyards using a modular construction model.

After floating-stage hull mating and welding began in October 2026, above-water hull mating was completed one week ahead of schedule, with a 99% acceptance rate in dimensional-control inspections.

According to the Japanese player, the vessel entered dry dock for the remaining work in late October, including underwater hull welding, installation of the riser support structure, dimensional-control checks, riser drift tests, and cover-removal tests.

Following Shell’s final investment decision in March 2025 for the Orca, formerly known as Gato do Mato, deepwater oil and gas development in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, MODEC hired Sumitomo to work on the hull of the FPSO unit in April 2025.