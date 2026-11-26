Singapore’s offshore marine solutions provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) and its consortium partner, SEAMEC, an Indian offshore marine and subsea services company, have secured a subsea installation job with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), India's state-owned oil and gas giant, enabling them to start working on a pipeline replacement project off the Asian country’s west coast.
POSH has confirmed the start of subsea installation work with its consortium partner on ONGC’s pipeline replacement project (PRP-X) off India’s west coast, following a letter of award (LoA) from Larsen & Toubro (L&T).
As lead consortium partner, the company is responsible for overall project management, integrated planning and scheduling, and installation engineering, with its scope entailing riser installation, tie-in spool installation, and hot tapping works.
The assignment, which is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2027, forms part of a broader program to replace subsea pipeline segments and rejuvenate associated infrastructure across India’s western offshore fields.
"This milestone reinforces POSH’s proven track record in delivering complex offshore subsea operations in India and underscores its ongoing commitment to supporting L&T and ONGC in enhancing the region’s critical energy infrastructure."
This job comes months after POSH landed a contract with Subsea7 in the Arabian Gulf for subsea diving and installation services.