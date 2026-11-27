The Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA) has welcomed a landmark government-to-government agreement between Australia and Singapore to enable cross-border carbon dioxide transport and storage, describing it as a critical step toward advancing carbon capture and storage projects across Asia-Pacific, as it gives the region a working model to build on.

This deal is interpreted to open a new pathway for cross-border carbon capture and storage in Asia, addressing regulatory and accountability challenges that have held back projects linking major industrial emissions centers with offshore storage sites.

The agreement establishes arrangements for transferring responsibility for emissions, measuring and verifying CO2 shipments, and jointly overseeing cross-border storage operations, allowing carbon dioxide captured in Singapore to be transported to Australia for permanent offshore storage deep beneath the seabed.