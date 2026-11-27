A new decarbonization move has set the wheels in motion to enable carbon dioxide captured in Singapore to be transported to Australia for permanent offshore storage, establishing a framework for cross-border carbon capture and storage (CCS) that could serve as a model for wider regional cooperation across Asia-Pacific (APAC).
The Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association (ANGEA) has welcomed a landmark government-to-government agreement between Australia and Singapore to enable cross-border carbon dioxide transport and storage, describing it as a critical step toward advancing carbon capture and storage projects across Asia-Pacific, as it gives the region a working model to build on.
This deal is interpreted to open a new pathway for cross-border carbon capture and storage in Asia, addressing regulatory and accountability challenges that have held back projects linking major industrial emissions centers with offshore storage sites.
The agreement establishes arrangements for transferring responsibility for emissions, measuring and verifying CO2 shipments, and jointly overseeing cross-border storage operations, allowing carbon dioxide captured in Singapore to be transported to Australia for permanent offshore storage deep beneath the seabed.
"We congratulate Prime Minister Albanese and Prime Minister Wong on this agreement. Carbon capture and storage is one of the few practical ways to cut emissions from key hard-to-abate industries, such as steel and cement, and cross-border CCS will be essential if the region is to reduce emissions at the scale and speed required to achieve decarbonization targets."
According to ANGEA, this agreement is an important step toward bridging the gap between Asia’s major emitters and the often-distant locations where CO2 can be stored, because it sets out how the two countries will work together, including how responsibility for emissions passes from Singapore to Australia, how the CO2 transfer is measured and verified, and how the arrangements will be jointly overseen.
The agreement will enter into force once both countries complete their domestic processes. The Asia Natural Gas & Energy Association and its members have been working closely with governments around the region to help develop a policy landscape that supports cross-border CCS.
ANGEA’s 2024 study with Boston Consulting Group, ‘Accelerating Cross-Border CCS in Asia Pacific,’ identified the key issues governments need to address and the important role bilateral agreements could play in resolving them.
"This first agreement deals with those issues directly, showing it can be done and providing a model for other partners in the region to follow. We hope it will accelerate progress on similar agreements across Asia and help bring the first cross-border projects forward. It also builds on a strong energy partnership between Australia and Singapore, which leaders today recognize as important to each country’s energy security. Australian LNG has been a reliable source of energy for Asia for decades, and this agreement shows how trusted energy relationships can deliver both secure supply and lower emissions."