EnerMech OGP, the Azerbaijan-based joint venture between Aberdeen-headquartered integrated solutions specialist EnerMech and Oil Gas ProServ, has landed a long-term assignment with the UK-headquartered energy giant BP, covering crane operations and maintenance services across nine offshore platforms in the Caspian region, extending a partnership spanning more than a decade.

EnerMech OGP has secured a contract to provide integrated crane operations, maintenance, inspection, and engineering support across BP's offshore assets, helping maintain the safety, reliability, and availability of critical lifting equipment while supporting efficient offshore operations.

" Securing this BP contract is a strong endorsement of the expertise and performance our teams demonstrate every day in Azerbaijan. Long-term partnerships are built on trust, consistent delivery, and a shared commitment to operational excellence. We are proud to continue supporting BP's offshore operations. As customers across the energy industry focus on improving efficiency and predictability while reducing total cost of ownership, our role is to help them achieve those goals safely and effectively. This award reflects the confidence in our ability to deliver value through technical expertise, innovation and operational execution. " — Charles 'Chuck' Davison, Jr., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EnerMech.

The deal, which encompasses the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields, will be delivered by the joint venture’s established in-country team, supported by the Scottish firm’s Lifting Solutions global business line.

" For EnerMech OGP, this agreement represents an important milestone in the evolution of our joint venture. It provides a platform to expand our service portfolio, develop new capabilities, and strengthen our nationalization agenda and presence in Azerbaijan's offshore energy market. Our ambition is to build on this momentum, creating a business that can respond to a broader range of industry requirements and opportunities in the years ahead. " — Eldar Mamedzadeh, EnerMech OGP Shareholder.

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The company emphasizes that this award builds on more than a decade of cooperation with BP in the region, with a shared focus on safe and reliable offshore lifting operations, effective crane maintenance, and continuous improvement in asset performance.

" This award reflects the strength of the team we have built in Azerbaijan and the trust that has been established through consistent delivery offshore. Our people understand BP's portfolio of assets, the operating environment, and what it takes to support complex lifting operations safely and efficiently. We are proud of what we have achieved in-country to date, and our focus is now firmly on the future. Over the next five years, we will continue to work closely with BP to support safe and reliable operations while identifying new opportunities to improve performance, drive efficiency, and add value across its offshore installations. " — Mark Dalgarno, Vice President, Lifting Solutions and General Director, Caspian at EnerMech.