From basic wave data to trusted predictive decision support

Author: Lars Ivar Leivestad, Commercial Manager at Miros

Picture a vessel holding position offshore. The next operation has been carefully planned, the crew is briefed, and the weather forecast suggests conditions are within operational limits. But then the vessel starts moving more than expected. The sea looks much the same as it did earlier.

Is this a temporary variation or a sign of changing sea conditions? Will it now impact the lifting operation, personnel transfer or equipment deployment about to begin? How can the crew make an informed decision about whether to proceed?

Local, real-time sea state measurements can help. By providing an accurate picture of the sea conditions around the vessel, they help bridge the gap between forecasts and what is happening offshore.

But having access to data is only the first step. The real value comes from understanding the measurements, connecting them to operational decisions and building more advanced capabilities as needs evolve.

Start with the operational question: Do you understand the wave conditions around your vessel during operations?

Begin with a task the crew recognizes. For a Chief Officer preparing a deck cargo transfer on a platform supply vessel, that might mean understanding the wave conditions along the vessel during the operation. Identify the question and the people who need the answer.

One of our offshore vessel customers began with just such a need. They already had forecasts and experienced personnel, but wanted a continuous, measured real-time reference for the local sea state. The first installation used a single non-contact wave sensor, with significant wave height and wave period as the initial parameters.

Forecasts remain part of planning. Real-time measurements add information about conditions at the measurement location.

Before you add more data, decide what the first measurement is for. Name the decision it should inform. For the Chief Officer, that could be the call on whether to start the deck cargo transfer.

Then set a first goal the team can check.

Can the crew find the measurement when they need it? Can they explain what significant wave height and wave period mean for this vessel and this task? Are they using it in the go/no-go discussions you identified? Once the answer to each is yes, crew and management share a clear baseline.