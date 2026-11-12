DOF rakes in up to $160 million for new vessel deal and 2009-built CSV’s job extension

DOF Group, a Norwegian operator and owner of a fleet of vessels for the energy and marine sectors, has bolstered its order backlog through a multimillion-dollar long-term contract for an undisclosed CSV and an extension for its 17-year-old vessel running through April 2028.
DOF Group has landed a seven-year contract for one of its smaller construction support vessels, including remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services. This deal adds approximately $110 million to the firm’s backlog.
The company has also confirmed that an option was exercised for the 2009-built CSV Skandi Constructor, which is now busy until April 2028. This extension is valued between $25 million and $50 million.
DOF recently won multiple deals for its fleet, including a subsea contract to be executed by the 2008-built Skandi Acergy offshore support and heavy construction vessel in Africa.
The vessel owner also obtained a contract extension for its 2017-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) Skandi Mariner vessel.