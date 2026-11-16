Energos puts Hanwha Power in charge of FSRU conversion with another on the cards

Energos Infrastructure, a maritime infrastructure company owned by funds managed by Apollo, has tasked Hanwha Power with the repurposing of an existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier (LNGC) into a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). This contract comes with an option for a second vessel conversion as demand for flexible, cost-effective energy import solutions continues to surge worldwide.
Hanwha Power has signed a turnkey contract with Energos Infrastructure to convert an existing LNG carrier into an FSRU, marking its second FSRU conversion assignment, following its first project award in September 2025. The latest also includes an option to convert one additional LNG carrier into an FSRU, as the interest in FSRUs keeps growing while countries seek to diversify their energy supply chains.
Upon completion, the converted vessel will be deployed at an LNG import terminal, where it will store LNG and regasify it for supply to shore. As the turnkey contractor, Hanwha Power will oversee the entire project, encompassing conversion engineering, equipment procurement, conversion and installation work, and commissioning.
The company aims to strengthen its competitiveness as a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) solutions and plans to expand its FSRU and floating storage unit (FSU) conversion business while broadening its portfolio to include clean-fuel propulsion systems and vessel energy efficiency improvements, further strengthening its position in the global marine solutions market.
According to the firm, converting existing LNG carriers into FSRUs can reduce capital costs and shorten project timelines, as an additional strategy to develop LNG import infrastructure. The latest contract also marks a further step in Hanwha Power's efforts to expand cooperation with global LNG infrastructure operators in response to the market demand.
"Following our first FSRU conversion project award last year, we are pleased to expand our business with this latest contract. By successfully delivering this project, we will further strengthen our customers' trust and continue to demonstrate our strong project execution capabilities in the global LNG infrastructure market."