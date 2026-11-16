Energos puts Hanwha Power in charge of FSRU conversion with another on the cards

Hanwha Power has signed a turnkey contract with Energos Infrastructure to convert an existing LNG carrier into an FSRU, marking its second FSRU conversion assignment, following its first project award in September 2025. The latest also includes an option to convert one additional LNG carrier into an FSRU, as the interest in FSRUs keeps growing while countries seek to diversify their energy supply chains.

Upon completion, the converted vessel will be deployed at an LNG import terminal, where it will store LNG and regasify it for supply to shore. As the turnkey contractor, Hanwha Power will oversee the entire project, encompassing conversion engineering, equipment procurement, conversion and installation work, and commissioning.