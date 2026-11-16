DOF Group has won a contract described as very large for the provision of a field support vessel (FSV) in Africa.

The contract was awarded by an international oil company in Africa and will see the utilization of the 120-meter-long Skandi Seven for a firm period of three years.

DOF will deliver integrated services, project management, engineering, procurement and logistics for deep-water construction and maintenance of existing subsea assets, as well as the transportation and installation of flexible products and various subsea equipment.

The Norwegian firm said that the contract has a value between $100 million and $200 million.

Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “We are pleased to secure this long-term award with a repeat client. The contract builds on our extensive experience in the region and demonstrates the value of our integrated subsea offering. The three-year commitment provides strong visibility for Skandi Seven and our integrated services team, and we look forward to delivering safe and efficient operations for our client.”

This comes shortly after DOF secured a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) services contract with Amplitude Energy Limited (AEL) for a project in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.