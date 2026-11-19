Sea1 Offshore's second of four 120-meter-long offshore energy support vessels (OESVs) being built in China has been launched.

Norwegian offshore services provider Sea1 Offshore placed the order for the first two OESVs with Cosco Shipping in November 2024, revealing at the time that negotiations were ongoing for the delivery of more vessels. The contract for the construction of two additional vessels was announced in March 2025.

The construction of the first vessel, named Sea1 Diamond, began in September 2025, with the second, named Sea1 Citrine, following in December.

As reported on November 3, Sea1 Diamond's offshore crane and helicopter deck have been installed, with vessel delivery expected in January 2027.

Following this news, Sea1 Offshore reported today, November 19, that Sea1 Citrine had been launched, with completion and delivery expected in April.