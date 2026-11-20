TechnipFMC has won a contract worth between $500 million and $1 billion to deliver subsea production systems for ExxonMobil's recently sanctioned development offshore Guyana.

Under the "large" contract awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, and manufacturing of the full subsea production system scope for Longtail, the eighth development located in the southeastern portion of the Stabroek block.

The subsea architecture will include Subsea 2.0 trees, manifolds, and associated controls.

The company was also awarded a contract to design and manufacture flexible production risers for the project, the same as those previously used on the Yellowtail and Payara phases of the Stabroek development. This contract is defined as significant, valued between $75 million and $250 million.

Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC, said: “We are honored to support ExxonMobil Guyana on Longtail, our eighth greenfield project together. This award reflects the trust built through collaboration, our proven execution, and the favorable impact of Subsea 2.0 on schedule certainty. We value the opportunity to support the development of the Stabroek Block.”

Longtail, for which the final investment decision (FID) was made earlier this month, is expected to include approximately 45 subsea production and injection wells.

Subject to future investment decisions, market demand and the development of necessary infrastructure, gas from the project could be transported to shore by pipeline. The project will utilize a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel designed to process 1.2 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas and produce up to 250,000 barrels of condensate per day (bpd).