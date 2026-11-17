Saipem has received the authorization to proceed with the execution of the Longtail project in Guyana’s Stabroek block, located at a water depth of approximately 1,750 meters. This comes shortly after ExxonMobil made a final investment decision (FID) for the eighth development on the offshore block and follows Saipem's announcement regarding the receipt of the limited notice to proceed (LNTP) in April 2026 to begin the preliminary activities for detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead equipment destined for the project.

The contract, with an estimated overall value of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea structures, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) system. Following the receipt of the necessary government and regulatory approvals, as well as the FID for the project, the Italian giant is in the clear to continue with the execution of the remaining contract activities, with an expected duration of around four years.

The company will perform offshore operations using vessels from its fleet, such as FDS2, Castorone, and Constellation. Fabrication activities will be executed at Saipem's Italian yard in Arbatax, Sardinia, while logistics will be managed in Guyana through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) yard, involving the local supply chain and resources.

“With the Longtail project, Saipem confirms its presence in a strategic country, where it has already been awarded seven offshore development contracts by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, namely Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru, Whiptail and Hammerhead,” emphasized the Italian company.