ExxonMobil Guyana, a subsidiary of the U.S.-headquartered energy giant ExxonMobil, has given Italy’s Saipem the go-ahead to proceed with the $1-1.5 billion subsea assignment on its eighth oil development project in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana and handed out a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) award to the Netherlands-based SBM Offshore.
Saipem has received the authorization to proceed with the execution of the Longtail project in Guyana’s Stabroek block, located at a water depth of approximately 1,750 meters. This comes shortly after ExxonMobil made a final investment decision (FID) for the eighth development on the offshore block and follows Saipem's announcement regarding the receipt of the limited notice to proceed (LNTP) in April 2026 to begin the preliminary activities for detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead equipment destined for the project.
The contract, with an estimated overall value of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea structures, umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) system. Following the receipt of the necessary government and regulatory approvals, as well as the FID for the project, the Italian giant is in the clear to continue with the execution of the remaining contract activities, with an expected duration of around four years.
The company will perform offshore operations using vessels from its fleet, such as FDS2, Castorone, and Constellation. Fabrication activities will be executed at Saipem's Italian yard in Arbatax, Sardinia, while logistics will be managed in Guyana through the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) yard, involving the local supply chain and resources.
“With the Longtail project, Saipem confirms its presence in a strategic country, where it has already been awarded seven offshore development contracts by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, namely Liza Phase 1 and Phase 2, Payara, Yellowtail, Uaru, Whiptail and Hammerhead,” emphasized the Italian company.
Meanwhile, SBM Offshore has been awarded contracts by ExxonMobil Guyana for the same development project to construct and install an FPSO, which it expects to operate for an initial period of ten years, combining the strengths of both companies and leveraging the expertise, experience, and operational excellence of the FPSOs currently deployed in the Stabroek block.
The award follows completion of front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies and the final investment decision on the project by the operator and its block co-venturers. The FPSO design is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program, incorporating the company’s tenth new-build multi-purpose floater hull.
The FPSO, which will be designed to produce and process 1.2 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day and 250,000 barrels of condensate per day, will be spread moored in a water depth of about 1,750 meters and able to store around 2 million barrels of condensate.
"We are proud to receive this sixth FPSO award from ExxonMobil Guyana. This milestone demonstrates our strong collaboration with ExxonMobil and highlights the strength of our Fast4Ward program, which industrializes complex deepwater developments through standardized design, disciplined execution and the transfer of lifecycle learnings across our fleet. Combined with a culture of continuous improvement and a relentless pursuit of excellence, this approach allows us to continuously evolve our solutions, accelerate delivery and create lasting value for our clients."
Building on the experience gained from the FPSOs Liza Destiny, Liza Unity, Prosperity, One Guyana, and Jaguar, SBM Offshore emphasizes that it remains committed to supporting local content development in Guyana by expanding its collaboration with Guyanese companies, sourcing fabrication scope locally, and recruiting and integrating Guyanese engineers into both the execution and operational teams, including the FPSO project team.
ExxonMobil Guyana operates the Stabroek block and has a 45% interest, with Hess Guyana Exploration, part of Chevron, owning 30%, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holding the remaining 25%.
The latest set of awards follows on the heels of ExxonMobil’s start-up of Uaru, its fifth development in the Stabroek block, lifting the country’s installed production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day.
"Longtail represents another important step in the development of Guyana’s offshore resources and reflects the growing technical sophistication of world-class offshore developments. Leveraging our extensive expertise in large-scale gas-processing systems and our proven track record in Guyana, SBM Offshore is well positioned to support the Longtail development, which will require the highest gas-handling capacity ever deployed on an FPSO, while delivering safe, reliable and efficient operations."