DOF has agreed to sell the 2008-built CSV Skandi Forza, which will be delivered to the new owners in Q4 2026. The firm will retain a minority ownership interest in the acquiring entity.

The company explains that it will charter the vessel back on a two-year bareboat hire to conclude its current and planned commitments. The Norwegian player expects to record a gain on sales of approximately $35 million upon delivery.

DOF also elaborates that the net cash proceeds of the transaction will be around $30 million after repayment of debt, payment for the minority share, and tax.

The vessel sale comes shortly after the company won a seven-year contract for one of its smaller CSVs, including remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.