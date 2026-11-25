The naming ceremony was attended by Datuk Adif Zulkifli, Executive Vice President and CEO of Gas & Maritime Business of Petronas; Shoji Yamada, Representative Director and President of JGC Corporation; and Wang K. Lee, President & CEO of SHI. The facility was officially named PFLNG TIGA, with Datin Azmah Azman, spouse of Datuk Adif Zulkifli, serving as the Lady Sponsor.

The FLNG TIGA will be the Malaysian energy giant’s third floating LNG facility and Malaysia's first nearshore FLNG facility, with LNG production capacity of 2.0 million tons per annum. With the LNG production scheduled to start in 2027, JGC explains that the project remains on schedule, with sail-away from SHI's Geoje Shipyard planned for February 2027.

From left to right: Shoji Yamada, President of JGC Corporation; Datin Azmah Azman, Lady Sponsor; Datuk Adif Zulkifli, EVP & CEO, Gas & Maritime at Petronas; and Wang Keun Lee, President & CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries. Source: JGC

JGC Group's main responsibilities cover the engineering, procurement, and commissioning work for the FLNG topside; the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning work for associated onshore facilities; as well as the management of the overall project.

SHI is responsible for the FLNG hull EPC work and the modular fabrication of the topside. The Japanese firm has supported Petronas' LNG business for five decades, including EPC projects for all nine LNG production trains at the LNG Complex in Bintulu and the completion of the PFLNG DUA.