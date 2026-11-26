Norwegian state-owned energy giant Equinor has prolonged an assignment Luxembourg-domiciled Subsea7 is carrying out off the coast of Norway, enabling the firm to continue providing subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair services until the end of 2028.
Subsea7 has disclosed the award of an extension of an existing frame agreement for the 2013-built Seven Viking through to the end of 2028.
The original agreement was signed in 2018 and had previously been extended to the end of 2027. The latest contract extension with Equinor is worth between $50 million and $150 million.
"We welcome Equinor’s decision to extend the agreement. With Seven Viking continuing into 2028, we look forward to building on our experience together and supporting safe, efficient subsea operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf."
The Seven Viking vessel will provide subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) for the Norwegian firm’s oil and gas wells across the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The project management and engineering will continue from Subsea7’s Stavanger office.
The latest contract extension comes shortly after the company landed a contract with Kosmos Energy for a project in the Gulf of America (U.S. Gulf of Mexico).