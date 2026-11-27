The tanker reportedly issued a MAYDAY call after experiencing water ingress and developing a list of approximately 90 degrees before capsizing, prompting an emergency response by Spanish Maritime Rescue Services and nearby vessels. The Directorate General of Emergencies and Interior of the Balearic Islands government initially reported the sinking of a vessel carrying diesel fuel around 25 nautical miles northeast of Ibiza.

The vessel was identified as the Med Emre, a Maltese-flagged chemical products tanker sailing from Algeciras to Barcelona with approximately 7,000 tons of diesel fuel on board, according to Spanish authorities. Spanish Maritime Rescue deployed helicopters and rescue vessels to the area, with nearby merchant ships also assisting in the operation. The Helimer 202 is said to have recovered five people, while the Helimer 220 rescued six, with Prysmian's Monna Lisa picking up the remaining six crew members.

One fatality confirmed after tanker capsizes off Spain

All 17 crew members were rescued, of whom seven were transported to Ibiza, with one taken directly to Can Misses Hospital, where his death was confirmed, while the remaining six were brought ashore at Ibiza Airport, where they received medical attention from SAMU 061 ambulance services before being transferred to Can Misses Hospital and Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic. All six were reported to have suffered minor injuries, with hypothermia among the main medical concerns.

The remaining ten crew members were initially accounted for separately, with five transported to Valencia and five remaining aboard a rescue vessel involved in the emergency response, according to the Balearic government's initial announcement. Following the rescue operation, attention shifted to managing the condition of the tanker and preventing potential fuel spills that could threaten marine wildlife and coastal areas.

The Directorate General of Emergencies and Interior activated PLATERBAL at Level 0 during the night, shortly after the incident was reported to the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of the Merchant Marine activated the National Maritime Plan at Situation 2 to coordinate the response and assess potential environmental consequences.

The Balearic Islands government also offered the port of Sant Antoni, operated by Ports de les Illes Balears, to support vessels involved in the emergency response and prepared to establish an advanced command post there if necessary.