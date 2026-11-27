Italy-headquartered cable manufacturer Prysmian has revealed that one of its cable-laying vessels (CLVs) was involved in a nighttime rescue operation off Ibiza’s coast after a maritime incident prompted an emergency response in the area due to a tanker, which reportedly began taking on water and developed a severe list before capsizing off Ibiza.
Prysmian’s Monna Lisa cable-laying vessel has assisted in the rescue of six crew members from the M/T Med Emre following the incident off Ibiza during the night of November 25-26. The CLV's crew recovered the sailors from the sea, providing immediate assistance and first aid on board.
"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those impacted in this incident. Prysmian would like to thank the crew of the Prysmian Monna Lisa and all those involved in the rescue operation for their prompt response and efforts in extremely challenging conditions."
The tanker reportedly issued a MAYDAY call after experiencing water ingress and developing a list of approximately 90 degrees before capsizing, prompting an emergency response by Spanish Maritime Rescue Services and nearby vessels. The Directorate General of Emergencies and Interior of the Balearic Islands government initially reported the sinking of a vessel carrying diesel fuel around 25 nautical miles northeast of Ibiza.
The vessel was identified as the Med Emre, a Maltese-flagged chemical products tanker sailing from Algeciras to Barcelona with approximately 7,000 tons of diesel fuel on board, according to Spanish authorities. Spanish Maritime Rescue deployed helicopters and rescue vessels to the area, with nearby merchant ships also assisting in the operation. The Helimer 202 is said to have recovered five people, while the Helimer 220 rescued six, with Prysmian's Monna Lisa picking up the remaining six crew members.
One fatality confirmed after tanker capsizes off Spain
All 17 crew members were rescued, of whom seven were transported to Ibiza, with one taken directly to Can Misses Hospital, where his death was confirmed, while the remaining six were brought ashore at Ibiza Airport, where they received medical attention from SAMU 061 ambulance services before being transferred to Can Misses Hospital and Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic. All six were reported to have suffered minor injuries, with hypothermia among the main medical concerns.
The remaining ten crew members were initially accounted for separately, with five transported to Valencia and five remaining aboard a rescue vessel involved in the emergency response, according to the Balearic government's initial announcement. Following the rescue operation, attention shifted to managing the condition of the tanker and preventing potential fuel spills that could threaten marine wildlife and coastal areas.
The Directorate General of Emergencies and Interior activated PLATERBAL at Level 0 during the night, shortly after the incident was reported to the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of the Merchant Marine activated the National Maritime Plan at Situation 2 to coordinate the response and assess potential environmental consequences.
The Balearic Islands government also offered the port of Sant Antoni, operated by Ports de les Illes Balears, to support vessels involved in the emergency response and prepared to establish an advanced command post there if necessary.
Following a meeting of the technical advisory committee, regional president Marga Prohens said the government would continue monitoring the incident while awaiting decisions from the Spanish Ministry of Transport, the competent authority responsible for coordinating the response.
Although the vessel was initially reported as having sunk, subsequent aerial reconnaissance by Spanish Maritime Rescue located the Med Emre overturned, with its keel facing upwards and the hull still afloat, approximately 19 nautical miles northwest of Ibiza. The Clara Campoamor pollution-response vessel was mobilized alongside the María Zambrano tug, which was expected to carry divers and technical personnel to assess the tanker's condition and determine the next steps.
Authorities later reported an oily sheen measuring approximately 2.6 nautical miles on the water, although the Valencia Maritime Captaincy said it was not believed to have originated from the tanker's cargo or fuel tanks, which remained intact, adding that the oily material was likely to have originated from residues already aboard the vessel rather than from its cargo or fuel tanks.