DOF Group has secured a new contract for its largest vessel, following the announcement of two other contracts this week.

The new contract for the 161-meter-long subsea construction vessel (CSV) Skandi Africa, designed for subsea construction and equipment installation, IRM and ROV services up to 4,000 meters of depth, will begin in direct continuation of the current one.

DOF said that the contract was very large, which it defines as having a value of between $100 million and $200 million.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group, said: “I am very happy to be able to announce that we will continue our excellent collaboration with TechnipFMC. This award to our largest and most sophisticated vessel contributes with significant backlog and visibility."

Built in 2015 by Vard Soeviknes in Norway, Skandi Africa comes equipped with a 900-ton active-heave compensated crane and a 650-ton Tiltable Lay System which can operate in water depths up to 3,000 meters. The vessel can accommodate 140 people.

To remind, it was reported yesterday, November 16, that DOF had secured a subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) services contract with Amplitude Energy Limited (AEL) for a project in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, as well as a contract in Africa for a field support vessel (FSV).