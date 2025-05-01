Amid tariff turmoil, MOL opens office in Washington

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 1, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is set to open a new office in Washington, D.C., U.S., through its subsidiary MOL (Americas), even as tariffs continue to roil global trade and challenge the shipping sector.

Courtesy of MOL

As a multimodal shipping group with reportedly the world’s second-largest fleet, MOL is understood to be focused on international shipping.

The company stressed that as global challenges continue to evolve, ranging from geopolitical uncertainties and stricter environmental regulations to increasingly intricate supply chains, strengthening cooperation with governments and international organizations has become more crucial than ever.

MOL noted that it strives to build relationships with diverse stakeholders and more effectively serve customers not only in the U.S. but also on a global scale through information exchange and advocacy.

Opening the new office in Washington, D.C., is said to facilitate the group’s outreach to federal agencies, congress, regulatory agencies, industry associations and international organizations and embassies that serve as venues for multilateral consultations.

Meanwhile, the U.S. administration decreed several maritime measures, causing a wave of caution in the industry. Among other things, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating the creation of a Maritime Action Plan (MAP) to revitalize U.S. maritime industries.

U.S. President vowed to “counter China’s dominance” in global vessel production by ramping up domestic manufacturing capabilities and announced the establishment of a brand-new Office of Shipbuilding in the White House and the introduction of special tax incentives for shipyards to “bring back” manufacturing to U.S. shores. Focus was also placed on ship repair and the port industries.

In response, the global shipping industry implemented various strategies to mitigate disruptions, adapt to changing trade patterns and manage increased costs.

The World Shipping Council (WSC) cautioned the U.S. that the measures could undermine the nation’s trade, hurt U.S. producers and weaken efforts to strengthen the country’s maritime industry. The WSC stressed that constructive pathways, such as targeted investment incentives, infrastructure improvements and streamlined regulatory processes, can deliver lasting benefits without disrupting U.S. trade or raising costs for American producers and consumers.

