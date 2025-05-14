Back to overview
Home Hydrogen BNQ and CSA Group introduce new standard for hydrogen production and carbon intensity

BNQ and CSA Group introduce new standard for hydrogen production and carbon intensity

Regulation & Policy
May 14, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Canadian certification body, the Bureau de normalisation du Québec (BNQ), and compatriot standards organization, CSA Group, have published the ‘Joint Canada-U.S. National Standard’ – a methodology for reporting the production pathway and carbon intensity of hydrogen.

As disclosed, this new standard establishes a “harmonized” methodology for producers, distributors, and consumers to report on the production pathway and carbon intensity of hydrogen.

The current color-based system (e.g., blue/green/grey/pink) that is used to describe hydrogen production “lacks clarity on the true impact and overall emission intensity” of the production, the partners said, claiming that the new standard has been developed “to define clear requirements for reporting the key characteristics that will support effective evaluation of the environmental impact of hydrogen production.”

The energy production sources used and the carbon emissions they produce are said to be the primary focus of the standard’s guidance for quantification. Further to carbon intensity, the new standard reportedly provides guidance for reporting of additional characteristics, such as the nature of the feedstock, the geography of the supply chain, the source of energy and feedstocks, the quantity of water consumed, and the country or region of origin.

Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, commented: “Québec has long been at the forefront of green energy. To maintain this edge, we need to keep exploring and developing low-carbon energy sectors, such as green hydrogen. Our government is therefore working to create the right framework and conditions for the sustainable development of this industry of the future, by supporting initiatives such as this new standard for measuring the environmental impact of hydrogen production.”

Isabelle Landry, Principal Director, Bureau de normalisation du Québec, stated: “Until now, the lack of a clear and consistent methodology limited the possibility of communicating the environmental impact of hydrogen production. Thanks to this new standard, low-carbon hydrogen producers now have a concrete tool to distinguish themselves on the market and increase their competitiveness. The standard also provides consumers with greater transparency regarding hydrogen production methods, offering them clear information on its environmental impact.”

Michael Leering, Director, Environment and Business Excellence, Standards, CSA Group, stressed: “Harmonizing hydrogen production reporting across Canada and the U.S. is an important step toward a more transparent and sustainable energy sector. This new standard provides a science-based approach to measuring carbon intensity, helping producers and regulators align with market expectations and global sustainability goals. By establishing a common language for hydrogen production, it supports informed decision-making and investment in low-carbon solutions.”

Related news

List of highlighted news articles